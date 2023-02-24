Delphia USA Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.