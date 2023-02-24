Delphia USA Inc. Invests $447,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 118,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,788. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

