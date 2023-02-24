Delphia USA Inc. Invests $431,000 in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 176.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 111.5% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 115,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 182.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

