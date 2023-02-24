Delphia USA Inc. Buys 2,642 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,914 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after buying an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 5,877,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,456,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

