Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 1,284 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 276,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.