DC Investments Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Carriage Services makes up 4.3% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.40% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:CSV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 59,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,204. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Carriage Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

