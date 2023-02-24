Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 5.6 %

CWK stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 515,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $38,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $20,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 705,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

