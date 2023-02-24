Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

