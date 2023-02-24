Contrasting NU (NU) & The Competition

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NU to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NU and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38% NU Competitors -42.59% 4.10% -0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NU $2.97 billion -$364.58 million -61.13 NU Competitors $3.80 billion $753.77 million -2.97

This table compares NU and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NU’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NU has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU’s rivals have a beta of 6.29, meaning that their average share price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NU pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.2%. NU pays out -2,087.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 39.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NU is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NU and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 NU Competitors 270 1202 1751 67 2.49

NU presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.60%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.86%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NU beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

