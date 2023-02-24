Continuum Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $3,867.58 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

