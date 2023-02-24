Conflux Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $625.39 million and approximately $360.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 103.6% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,998.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00395931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00633686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00578893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00180112 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.30878814 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $361,152,194.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

