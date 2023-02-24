Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Up to $136.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $140.43. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $140.21, with a volume of 59,751 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also

