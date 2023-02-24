Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.925 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 239.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 162.7%.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 70,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $60,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $60,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,802. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

