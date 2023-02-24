CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.45. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

