Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,264 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.1 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.