Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,291.92

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,291.92 ($15.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.45). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.45), with a volume of 3,243 shares.

Churchill China Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £132 million, a P/E ratio of 1,972.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.92.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

