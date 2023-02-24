Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $208.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.55. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

