Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.80 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.37. 185,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,780. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

