Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 63.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

