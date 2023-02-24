Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$10.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE CRL traded down $9.38 on Friday, hitting $217.90. 142,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

