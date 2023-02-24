Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,888,000 after buying an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

CAT stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 674,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.