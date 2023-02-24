Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

