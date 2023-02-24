Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $23.25 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $23.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.
CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Cars.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CARS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,813. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
