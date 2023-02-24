Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $23.25 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $23.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Cars.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CARS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,813. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

