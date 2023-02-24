Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,278 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

CARR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 801,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,565. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

