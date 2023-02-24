Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 2.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 653,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,580. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

