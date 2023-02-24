Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 59,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,688. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

