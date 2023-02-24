Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 651,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
