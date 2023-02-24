Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 651,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 154,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 122,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

