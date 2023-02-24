Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.15 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.59 by $4.15, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2,426.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,024.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,537.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,490.62.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

