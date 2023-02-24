Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 14,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17.
Boise Cascade Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.