Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 14,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

