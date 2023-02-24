BNB Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and $473.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $310.00 or 0.01287313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,427 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,637.0114583 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 312.72588607 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $505,005,707.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

