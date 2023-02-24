Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 14.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 307,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 259,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,487. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

