Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,934 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,265,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 1,176,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,132,740. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

