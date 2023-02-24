Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

