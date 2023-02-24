Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $1,419,676.02 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07.

On Friday, December 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,827. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.