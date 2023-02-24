Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,744 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Bio-Techne worth $76,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.