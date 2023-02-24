BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

BIGC traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.61. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in BigCommerce by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

