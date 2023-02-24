Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $239.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

