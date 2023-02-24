Barrington Research Raises Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target to $19.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,134. The stock has a market cap of $893.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

