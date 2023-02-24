Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $627,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

SILJ stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 871,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,230. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

