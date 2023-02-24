Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,284. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

