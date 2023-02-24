Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 840,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

