Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,990 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.58. 116,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

