Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 2,318,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

