Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

URA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 944,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,712. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

