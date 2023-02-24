Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,100 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 464.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,171,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,942,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 13,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,864. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

