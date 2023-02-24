Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.23. 74,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,431. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

