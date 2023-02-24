AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

