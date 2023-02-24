Armistice Capital LLC Sells 424,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,676,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.86% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 119,456 shares of company stock worth $60,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 214,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,933. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

