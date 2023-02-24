Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 868,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,000 shares during the period. Alkermes comprises about 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $84,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 172,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

