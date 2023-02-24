Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,924,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.50% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 135,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,738,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. 75,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

